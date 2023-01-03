Gideon’s Bakehouse Reveals a Cookie Butter Filled January Menu

The delicious Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs has revealed their menu for January 2023, including a new cookie butter flavor and the permanent return of another favorite.

Cookie Butter Butterscotch Cookie:

This handmade, almost half-pound prize focuses on two rich flavors. The dough comprises a beautiful mixture of Gideon's secrets and Biscoff Cookie Butter and is packed with premium Butterscotch Chips (not the overly sweet cheap stuff!) and crushed Biscoff Cookies.

Cookie Butter Butterscotch Cold Brew:

If you love the flavors in the Cookie, the new Nitro Cold Brew has you covered. This drink is both vegan and gluten free and is only available at the Disney Springs locations.

Cookie Butter Buttercream Cake:

Vanilla Cake covered in Cookie Butter Buttercream. It's simple because the buttercream might be the best thing ever, and nothing needs to distract you from it. Available by the slice every Wednesday and Saturday in January.

The beloved Banana Bread Chocolate Chip Cookie is now officially the first new permanent flavor, and the limit per person at the counter is now 7 Cookies instead of 6.⁣

This month’s featured character at Gideon’s Bakehouse is Butterscotch. Leave these desserts on your patio on the night of a full moon, and a little girl named Butterscotch might appear from the bushes. Be careful what you summon. She can't be trusted when she adorns her magical Wolf pajamas. Butterscotch features in a variety of merchandise that you can find online or in-store.

Butterscotch Unisex Shirt:

In stores and online! Bark at the January Wolf Moon with this Limited Edition shirt.

⁣

Butterscotch Hoodie:

Let Butterscotch watch your back in this new Gideon's Hoodie! Use it to stay warm or to hide your true intentions! Available online only. ⁣

⁣

Butterscotch Art Print (out of stock):

The most elusive Butterscotch collectible, this 11×14 signed print is available online only! ⁣

⁣

Finally, here’s a look at the full January menu for Gideon’s Bakehouse.