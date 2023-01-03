Price Increase for ESPN+ UFC PPV Later This Month

by |
Tags:

The price of a standalone ESPN+ UFC PPV purchase will be raised slightly starting January 21, 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning with UFC 283 on January 21, 2023, the price of a standalone ESPN+ UFC PPV purchase has changed from $74.99 to $79.99.
  • There will be no change in price for ESPN+ monthly or annual subscriptions, The Disney Bundle, or the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual ESPN+ subscription).

Price Guide:

  • ESPN+ Monthly Subscription: $9.99/mo
  • ESPN+ Annual Subscription: $99.99/yr
  • The Disney Bundle (Trio Basic Bundle): $12.99/mo
  • The Disney Bundle (Trio Premium Bundle): $19.99/mo
  • PPV Standalone: $79.99 each
  • PPV Package (PPV & ESPN+ Annual): $124.98, then $99.99/year