The price of a standalone ESPN+ UFC PPV purchase will be raised slightly starting January 21, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Beginning with UFC 283 on January 21, 2023, the price of a standalone ESPN+ UFC PPV purchase has changed from $74.99 to $79.99.

There will be no change in price for ESPN+ monthly or annual subscriptions, The Disney Bundle, or the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual ESPN+ subscription

Price Guide: