Relax Like a Hero With Marvel Flannels from RSVLTS

The holidays are over but cold weather still abounds, and fortunately, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has a line of BorlandFlex flannel button downs to layer into your winter wardrobe. Their newest collection just dropped and is all about your favorite Marvel characters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If your closet could use an update that will keep you warm and skew toward your favorite fandom, look no further than RSVLTS!

The all Americana fashion brand is swooping in to save the day with a series of BorlandFlex (yes, named after Al Borland) flannel shirts that are as cool looking as they will keep you warm.

RSVLTS says their BorlandFlex “is a revolution in flannels,” and we gotta say, they’re right!

Not convinced? Consider this: the poly/spandex blend offers a 2-way stretch, added canvas under the collar keeps you nice and toasty, and the shrink and wrinkle resistant fabric is easy to care for.

Speaking of the canvas under the collar, this is where RSVLTS sneaks in an image or quote that pertains to the character referenced on the shirt. It’s like walking around with your own personal Easter Egg!

The Marvel Flannel Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Black Panther

“With hints of black like T’Challa’s suit, purple like the Wakandan aesthetic, and blue like the lips of those who don’t wear BorlandFlex in the brisk days of winter, this Black Panther-inspired shirt is a must-have for any Marvel maniac. You’ll also find Wakandan symbols lurking under the collar and a menacing Black Panther stalking his prey on the side seam.”

Loki

“Being bad never looked so good. Embrace your sinister side with this Loki-themed BorlandFlex™ flannel adorned with green and yellow stripes, an epic image of the Asgardian "God of Mischief" in all his glory on the side seam, and a cryptic dagaz mosaic under the collar.

Thor

“Son of Odin. God of Thunder. Appreciator of style? You bet your sweet hammer. He may play coy, but with his flowing red cape, impressive locks, and bold accessory game, Thor knows how to turn a few heads. Electrify your wardrobe with this BorlandFlex flannel containing the Norse god’s trademark colors, an awesome action shot on the side seam, and some under-the-collar onomatopoeia.”

Thor – RSVLTS (Adult)

Scarlet Witch

“Looking this good usually takes an act of sorcery. Tap into the soft and stretchy energy of this red Scarlet Witch-inspired BorlandFlex flannel, complete with a wizarding Wanda on the side seam and another one under the collar protecting our necks with a special hex. Hey, that rhymed.”

