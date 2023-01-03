“Will Trent” Co-Creator Liz Heldens Extends Overall Deal with 20th Television

According to Deadline, 20th Television has extended its overall deal with Liz Heldens, co-developer and executive producer of Will Trent, which premieres tonight on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Under the new deal, Heldens will create, develop, write and produce new series for all platforms.
- Heldens actually began her career at 20th Television, back when it was co-run by current Disney General Entertainment Chairman Dana Walden.
- Her first pilot was the 2000 Fox drama Damaged Goods, and she has since worked on other series such as Boston Public, North Shore and Pepper Dennis.
- Heldens returned to the studio in 2016 and has been under an overall deal there ever since.
- Her most recent work for 20th Television is the new ABC drama Will Trent, which premieres tonight, January 3rd. She was also an executive producer on The Dropout and The Orville.
- She also spent 8 years at Universal Television, developing shows such as Mercy, Deception and Camp.
- Quinn Haberman will serve as Heldens’ development executive at 20th Television.
What They’re Saying:
- Liz Heldens said: “I’m really excited to continue at my home studio with Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy, Jenna Riley, and the whole team at 20th Television, who are such supportive, collaborative creative partners. I will always be grateful to Dana Walden for giving me my first job in television and look forward to making more shows with the studio.”
- Karey Burke, President of 20th Television said: “Liz has brought truly inspired series and characters to life over the course of her two-decade journey with our studio. She’s the whole package — an incredible storyteller, has strong vision, and is just fantastic, funny and an amazing partner. We are so pleased that Liz will remain within our studio family, and we can’t wait to share her brilliant crime series, Will Trent with viewers, which launches on ABC this week.”