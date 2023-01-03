“Will Trent” Co-Creator Liz Heldens Extends Overall Deal with 20th Television

According to Deadline, 20th Television has extended its overall deal with Liz Heldens, co-developer and executive producer of Will Trent, which premieres tonight on ABC.

Under the new deal, Heldens will create, develop, write and produce new series for all platforms.

Heldens actually began her career at 20th Television, back when it was co-run by current Disney General Entertainment Chairman Dana Walden.

Her first pilot was the 2000 Fox drama Damaged Goods , and she has since worked on other series such as Boston Public , North Shore and Pepper Dennis .

Her most recent work for 20th Television is the new ABC drama Will Trent , which premieres tonight, January 3rd. She was also an executive producer on The Dropout The Orville .

Quinn Haberman will serve as Heldens' development executive at 20th Television.

