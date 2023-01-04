National Geographic Expeditions Reveals Signature Land Trips, River Cruises and Private Expeditions in 2024

National Geographic Expeditions have announced a lineup of signature land trips, river cruises, and private expeditions for 2024.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Expeditions announces its full lineup of Signature Land trips, River Cruises and Private Expeditions with unforgettable experiences for travelers around the world in 2024.

Travelers will have their pick of experiences, from a safari in Tanzania to an immersion in the timeless culture of Japan.

Sail the Rhine on a world-class ship, exploring half-timbered villages and rolling wine country on a summertime sail through four countries.

Or, get a close-up look at conservation in Costa Rica, meeting scientists at three research stations while exploring the cloud forest, wetlands, volcanoes, and coastal mangroves.

Bookings for 2024 Signature Land trips, River Cruises and Private Expedition itineraries open to the public on Jan. 12. Bookings open early for the following travelers:

Jan. 6 – Lifelong Explorers

Jan. 10 – Past National Geographic Expeditions Guests

Jan. 11 – Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak Residents and Club 33 members

Jan. 12 – Bookings open for general public

Early Booking Offer: