Did you know that January 8 through January 14 is National Pizza Week? What better place to celebrate than at Walt Disney World?

What’s Happening:

From January 8 to January 14, visit Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs EPCOT

Pizza Ponte offers their signature Pizza al Taglio, Sicilian-style pizza by the slice that range in toppings from tomato, cheese and basil to spicy salami or forest mushroom, as well as house-baked sweet-and-savory Italian pastries and handmade sandwiches.

Located in World Showcase at EPCOT, Via Napoli provides guests the opportunity to discover authentic Italian cooking, including hearty pastas, fresh salads and of course pizzas perfected in wood-burning ovens.

Water from their own wells, identical to the water found in Naples, make their pizza as authentic and delicious as that found on the streets of Italy.