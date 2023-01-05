Former ESPN Chief Financial Officer Jim Allegro Passes Away at Age 88

ESPN has shared that their former EVP & CFO, Jim Allegro, has passed away at the age of 88.
What’s Happening:
- Jim Allegro, ESPN's Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer from 1990-95 – a period where the ESPN of today began to take hold – has died at the age of 88.
- He spent 14 years in senior roles at ABC prior to joining ESPN, serving as Senior Vice President, where he coordinated operations with the Entertainment Broadcast Operations and Engineering, News and Sports Divisions.
- Allegro served on the ESPN, Inc. Board of Directors from 1986 until 1997.
- A Marine and former college football player, Jim had an engaging and commanding presence, and his exceptional business acumen paid immediate dividends. But the size of his heart is what distinguished him. He was warm, genuine, kind… with a great sense of humor.
- You may never have heard his name, but he is a central and beloved figure in ESPN history.
- The news was shared on Twitter by Chris LaPlaca, ESPN’s current head of Communications.