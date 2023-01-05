Dress Your Best in Disney 90s Throwback Fashions from Her Universe

Is there any better time for Disney animation than the 1990s? Those who grew up in this era of Disney enjoyed days filled with incredible movies and cartoons. Now Her Universe is commemorating these films with a new assortment of way cool apparel we’re dying to own.

Her Universe is celebrating Disney movies of the best decade—the 1990s—with new throwback fashions that are a fun tribute to the characters who helped to define a generation of fans.

The movies featured are: Toy Story Beauty and the Beast A Goofy Movie Hercules The Lion King

In addition to standard sizing and unisex options, select apparel is also available in plus sizes making it easy for all fans to join in the fun.

Fans will find 90s Disney looks available now on the Her Universe website

The OG Toy Story gang star on these denim shortalls that are as classic as the era they’re from. Yee haw!

Mrs. Potts brings her charm to this pastel yellow hoodie that also features embroidered roses.

A turquoise and purple colorblock hoodie is a true blast from the past, but what we love most of all is the Goofy Movie crew featured on the back.

You got this! You CAN go the distance especially with this mini pocket v-neck tee. Now go ahead and flex the god or goddess you are.

We’ve got no worries with this woven button up inspired by The Lion King. Fern leaves set the backdrop for Simba and his pals to really shine.