Lukas Gage Joins Season 5 of “Fargo” on FX

According to Variety, Lukas Gage (The White Lotus) has joined Season 5 of FX’s Fargo in a recurring role.
What’s Happening:
- Gage will appear in the fifth season of Fargo as the character Lars Olmstead.
- He joins previously announced cast members like Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez.
- Gage has recently appeared in two hit HBO Max shows, The White Lotus and Euphoria. He’ll next be seen in the fourth season of Netflix’s You.
- Each season of Fargo jumps around in time and the fifth chapter in the series is set in 2019.
- Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.
- Creator/writer/director/executive producer Noah Hawley leads the creative team with his production company 26 Keys.
- Additional producers include Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Old Man, Dopesick), and his production company The Littlefield Company, Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark (Vikings: Valhalla, Wednesday, The Consultant) of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Brave New World), and Vincent Landay (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Her).