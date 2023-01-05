First Look Images and Video of “World of Color – ONE,” Debuting January 27th at Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort has shared some new details on the new World of Color – ONE show, which will debut on January 27th, 2023 at Disney California Adventure to kick off Disney100.

What’s Happening:

World of Color – ONE will celebrate the broad storytelling legacy of the first 100 years of the Walt Disney Studios and company, telling a new story through Disney Classics and new favorites.

The show will tell a new story of how one single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways.

In fact, this is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars in the same production.

This spectrum of stories is set to a beautiful musical score comprised of 18 different compositions, including a new, original song “Start a Wave,” which was written by GRAMMY-nominated artist Cody Fry and features lead vocals performed by singer-songwriter and actress Loren Allred.

Each musical moment is brought to life by mist screens and 1,200 dancing fountains, combined with brilliant lighting, projection, laser, fog and flame effects.

This immersive journey builds to an emotional and uplifting finale that highlights how, when we come together and combine our efforts, many drops can become an ocean. You’ll walk away feeling inspired to start a ripple of your own and be the one to make a wave for the future.

In the preview below, in addition to hearing some of the “Start a Wave” song, we also see clips from the show featuring Encanto, Soul, Pocahontas, The Lion King, and more:

Your MagicBand+ will add to the experience with synchronized dancing lights and vibrations.

World of Color – ONE will reportedly have a runtime of 24 minutes.

When World of Color – ONE debuts, you will be able to access viewing areas for the show through a virtual queue system available only via the Disneyland app.

Distribution for the complimentary virtual queue will begin at noon, daily (subject to availability), and is available for guests who have entered Disney California Adventure for the day or have entered Disneyland Park with a Park Hopper ticket.

On nights when there are multiple showtimes, distribution for additional showtimes will begin immediately after distribution for the first showtime has ended.

If you have obtained a virtual queue selection, enter your designated viewing area for your designated show time via one of the two marked entrance points (Blue or Yellow) approximately 30-45 minutes before the show begins.

If the virtual queue reaches capacity, check in with a cast member at the Paradise Bay viewing area shortly before World of Color – ONE begins for walk-up viewing options.

Joining the virtual queue is not required, but it is highly recommended as walk up viewing options for each performance are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

World of Color – ONE will debut on January 27th at Disney California Adventure, alongside the rest of the Disney100 celebration, including the Wondrous Journeys Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway