El Capitan Theatre Adds More Showings and Exclusive Popcorn Offer For “Avatar: The Way of Water”

More showings of the highly-anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water have been added to the program at the landmark El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and also include a special popcorn bucket offer.

More showings have been added of the hit film, Avatar: The Way of Water at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Along with the film, patrons can also see a special laser and light show that dominates the auditorium prior to the feature presentation.

Plus, an exclusive new ticket deal is available to moviegoers from January 17th-29th! Tickets to the long-awaited sequel will also include a collectible popcorn tin and popcorn (while supplies last.)