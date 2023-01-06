El Capitan Theatre Adds More Showings and Exclusive Popcorn Offer For “Avatar: The Way of Water”

More showings of the highly-anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water have been added to the program at the landmark El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and also include a special popcorn bucket offer.
What’s Happening:
- More showings have been added of the hit film, Avatar: The Way of Water at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.
- Along with the film, patrons can also see a special laser and light show that dominates the auditorium prior to the feature presentation.
- Plus, an exclusive new ticket deal is available to moviegoers from January 17th-29th! Tickets to the long-awaited sequel will also include a collectible popcorn tin and popcorn (while supplies last.)
- You can check out the official showtimes added and get your tickets at the official El Capitan Theatre website, here.
- For more about Avatar: The Way of Water at the historic El Capitan Theatre, check out our article from when the film opened at the landmark location here.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.