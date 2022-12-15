Photos / Video: “Avatar: The Way of Water” Opens at El Capitan Theatre with Na’vi Statues, Light Show, More

It’s opening night of James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, and as always there’s no better place to see this now-Disney-released film than at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre.

This afternoon I had the terrific opportunity to attend the Avatar: The Way of Water “early screening event” at El Capitan and when I arrived at the theater in the heart of Hollywood, I found the movie house’s beautiful lobby decked out appropriately for the occasion.

The concession stand also offered a variety of cool Avatar: The Way of Water popcorn buckets.

But the most eye-catching display in the lobby was of course the statues of avatar Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington in the film) and his Na’vi mate Neytir (Zoe Saldana).

In El Capitan’s auditorium, talented organist Rob Richards warmed up the crowd with Hollywood hits before the movie.

Here’s a video I tweeted of Rob Richards playing a tune from Phantom of the Opera before the show.

Organist Rob Richards warms up the crowd with a little “Phantom of the Opera.” #AvatarTheWayOfWater @ElCapitanThtre pic.twitter.com/OX8vcPgDLg — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 15, 2022

The other pre-show highlight for Avatar: The Way of Water at El Capitan is a light display that takes place right before the feature hits the screen. In the video below, you can check out the light show and a look at the above-mentioned Na’vi statues.

Watch "Avatar: The Way of Water" Na'vi statues and light show at El Capitan Theatre:

Attendees of the early screening event walked away with an Avatar: The Way of Water credential and lanyard, a handy notebook, a popcorn bucket with a banshee caddy, a tulkun keychain, and a box of Froot Loops with Avatar tattoos inside.

Avatar: The Way of Water runs from now through Monday, January 16th at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website.