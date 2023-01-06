Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Disney collection, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection of toys, games, and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest Disney, Marvel and Star Wars arrivals.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Disney fans, we’re always excited to grow our collections and with so many characters, films, shows and stories to feature across merchandise series, there’s no end to the fantastic offerings that bring us joy.

Over at Entertainment Earth, guests can browse their “Hot Off the Truck” section

We’ve gathered up some of the new Disney arrivals that we’re adding to our shopping list, and best of all you can save 10% on in-stock selections when using our code LPFAN at checkout!

at checkout! Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Alice in Wonderland 100 Funkoverse Strategy Game 2-Pack – $24.99

Frozen Elsa Ice Castle Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat Mini D-Stage 001 4-Inch Statue – $17.99

The Little Mermaid Tiger Electronics Handheld Video Game – $16.99

Avatar Na'Vi Knife Roleplay Accessory – $11.99

Sure it’s the 2022 version, but if you missed out on nabbing one for your holiday celebrations, you can now!

Star Wars Holiday 2022 Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar – $49.99

Disney Princess Ariel Doll – Entertainment Earth – $10.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando Holding Child Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Winnie the Pooh 17-Inch Plush Backpack – $27.99

Spider-Man Villains 3,000-Piece Puzzle – $34.99

Mandalorian The Child Plush Backpack – $23.99

Star Wars Yoda Double-Sided Dishwasher Magnet – $9.99