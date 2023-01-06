John Williams Composes Original Theme for College Football National Championship on ESPN

John Williams has composed an original theme for Monday's College Football National Championship on ESPN, according to Variety.
- The College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia will be accompanied by a brand new theme from legendary composer John Williams.
- The new theme will be titled “Of Grit and Glory” and it runs three and a half minutes.
- ESPN co-director and producer Martin Khodabakhshian says the theme will score a series of visuals that will convey “the feeling behind the night, fear and anticipation, triumph and failure.”
- Variety describes the theme as “a joyful overture, opening with fanfares and shifting seamlessly from martial urgency to anthemic splendor, all richly orchestrated and instantly memorable.”
- Williams conducted a 96-piece orchestra on the Sony scoring stage last month, with ESPN filming the entire three-hour recording session, some of which viewers will see in the introduction on Monday.
- A tease of the new theme will air during ESPN’s NFL coverage on Saturday.
- The College Football National Championship will air at 7:30 PM ET on Monday night on ESPN.
What they’re saying:
- ESPN co-director and producer Martin Khodabakhshian: “There’s no better person on the planet to write about emotions and the things that come with the biggest night on ESPN’s biggest stage, our Super Bowl, than John Williams.”