John Williams Composes Original Theme for College Football National Championship on ESPN

John Williams has composed an original theme for Monday's College Football National Championship on ESPN, according to Variety.

The College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia will be accompanied by a brand new theme from legendary composer John Williams.

The new theme will be titled “Of Grit and Glory” and it runs three and a half minutes.

ESPN co-director and producer Martin Khodabakhshian says the theme will score a series of visuals that will convey “the feeling behind the night, fear and anticipation, triumph and failure.”

Variety describes the theme as “a joyful overture, opening with fanfares and shifting seamlessly from martial urgency to anthemic splendor, all richly orchestrated and instantly memorable.”

Williams conducted a 96-piece orchestra on the Sony scoring stage last month, with ESPN filming the entire three-hour recording session, some of which viewers will see in the introduction on Monday.

A tease of the new theme will air during ESPN’s NFL coverage on Saturday.

The College Football National Championship will air at 7:30 PM ET on Monday night on ESPN.

