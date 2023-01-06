LEGO NINJAGO Weekends Return to LEGOLAND California from January 21st–February 20th

It’s time to start your Spinjitzu training, master the power of the elements and practice your ninja moves, as LEGO NINJAGO Weekends are returning to LEGOLAND California Resort!

What’s Happening:

LEGO NINJAGO Weekends officially kick-off on January 21st and run through February 20th, in celebration of the opening of the park’s new LEGO NINJAGO Training Camp.

LEGO NINJAGO Weekends allow guests to fully immerse themselves into the NINJAGO universe and enjoy fun-filled activities, shows and entertainment.

LEGO NINJAGO Training Camp offers guests the ultimate ninja training test. The park’s newest addition features interactive play areas filled with slides, obstacles and even Master Wu’s sailing ship, giving guests of all ages the chance to test their balance, agility and strength.

The new play area is not only ADA compliant but ADA inclusive and offers guests wheelchair access to elevated platforms, plus sound and interactive elements to support sensory play at appropriate heights.

This exclusive event on weekends invites guests to explore LEGO NINJAGO World, the Imagination Zone, and the lawn in Miniland U.S.A. featuring entertainment, attractions and excitement, including:

Shows:

School of Spinjitzu: Are you ready to kick, chop, spin, and balance like a ninja? Bring your best moves to this active training-style show where you become a “ninja”

Are you ready to kick, chop, spin, and balance like a ninja? Bring your best moves to this active training-style show where you become a “ninja” Ceremony of the Elements: Join Master Wu and your favorite NINJAGO ninjas to test your skills and celebrate in the final NINJAGO show of the day

Join Master Wu and your favorite NINJAGO ninjas to test your skills and celebrate in the final NINJAGO show of the day Taiko Drummers: Enjoy the live upbeat sounds from the Taiko Drummers group!

Activities:

Tranquility Kid’s Yoga: Relax, stretch, and channel your inner zen with Kid’s Yoga at the Elemental Stage

Relax, stretch, and channel your inner zen with Kid’s Yoga at the Elemental Stage Meet and greet LEGO NINJAGO characters: Come meet your favorite NINJAGO LEGO characters including Kai, Jay, Nya and the newest Resort LEGO character, Master Wu

Golden Ninja Scavenger Hunt: The NINJAGO ninja’s golden weapons have gone missing from their dojo! Help find each golden weapon scattered across NINJAGO World and Imagination Zone and take a photo of each. Receive a NINJAGO reward when completed!

The NINJAGO ninja’s golden weapons have gone missing from their dojo! Help find each golden weapon scattered across NINJAGO World and Imagination Zone and take a photo of each. Receive a NINJAGO reward when completed! Serpentine Build: Honor the Venomari Tribe and unite with fellow serpentine members by participating in a LEGO snake build!

LEGO NINJAGO Weekends is included in the price of admission along with everything that LEGOLAND has to offer. Guests can purchase tickets and reserve their spot through LEGOLAND California’s reservation system for their desired park visit. After a day of fun, have a ninja sleepover at one of the NINJAGO themed hotel rooms at the onsite LEGOLAND Hotel, located right next to the park entrance.