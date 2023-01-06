Marvel Shares First Look at “Love Unlimited: Karma in Love” Infinity Comic

Marvel has shared a first look at the new "Love Unlimited: Karma in Love" Infinity Comic now available on Marvel Unlimited.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Life on Krakoa has been good to Karma! She’s been able to expel her twin brother’s trapped psyche from her mind, undertake heroic missions as a New Mutant, and has even found the time to begin dating fellow mutant Galura, but when her relationship hits the rocks, everything seems to start falling apart.

Kicking off today in “Love Unlimited Infinity Comic #31,” “Karma in Love” is the latest six-part story arc in Marvel Unlimited’s romance anthology series by Harvey-award winning writer/artist Trung Le Nguyen and colorist Tríona Farrell.

With new issues available every Thursday on the app, “Love Unlimited” offers romance and heartbreak, tension and drama, all while diving into the relationships of Marvel’s most swoon-worthy characters.

Marvel shared a first look at the new comic today: