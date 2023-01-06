Marvel Shares First Look at “Love Unlimited: Karma in Love” Infinity Comic

Marvel has shared a first look at the new "Love Unlimited: Karma in Love" Infinity Comic now available on Marvel Unlimited.

  • New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Life on Krakoa has been good to Karma! She’s been able to expel her twin brother’s trapped psyche from her mind, undertake heroic missions as a New Mutant, and has even found the time to begin dating fellow mutant Galura, but when her relationship hits the rocks, everything seems to start falling apart.
  • Kicking off today in “Love Unlimited Infinity Comic #31,” “Karma in Love” is the latest six-part story arc in Marvel Unlimited’s romance anthology series by Harvey-award winning writer/artist Trung Le Nguyen and colorist Tríona Farrell.
  • With new issues available every Thursday on the app, “Love Unlimited” offers romance and heartbreak, tension and drama, all while diving into the relationships of Marvel’s most swoon-worthy characters.
  • Marvel shared a first look at the new comic today:

Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #31.

Preview from the second chapter of “Karma in Love

Preview from the third chapter of “Karma in Love

  • Marvel also shared an interview with comic creator Trung Le Nguyen, who shared some insight on her art for the new comic:
    • “I truly wasn’t sure how to visually articulate much of the Lagoon and had to dive back into the comics to assure myself I was thinking of it correctly. Once I realized I could draw Fred Dukes [AKA Blob] as the bartender, I put on my mom’s favorite beachy 80s yacht rock (in this case it was Bertie Higgins) and realized the vibe I wanted for the Green Lagoon was somewhere in the ballpark of [movie] Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. For the other locales, I leaned on fond, hazy childhood memories of playing X-Men video games, mostly fighting and arcade games. You can’t draw wide environmental vistas on a vertical scroll comic, so I think it was helpful for me to recall the aesthetic of a medium with a lot of graphical limitations at the time.”
  • Read the first chapter to “Karma in Love” in “Love Unlimited Infinity Comic #31,” and continue the story each Thursday only on the Marvel Unlimited app.