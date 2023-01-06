Save an Extra 25% on Select Items During Final Days Of shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year Sale

The holidays are over and shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale is about to end, but before the deals disappear, they’re giving guests one final reason to go shopping: extra 25% savings on already discounted merchandise!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Twice Upon A Year Sale

Now through Sunday, January 8th, guests can enjoy even greater discounts on their favorite Disney essentials when they take an additional 25% off sale merchandise.

In some cases, this deal works out to a total of 60% off select items! Guests can shop the sale then enter the code EXTRA25 at checkout to watch the savings roll in.

at checkout to watch the savings roll in. And don’t forget to take advantage of a special freebie. Use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Dolls, action figures, and large accessories—like a pirate ship— for imaginative play are perfect for young Disney fans.

Minnie Mouse Tent Play Set

Boba Fett Electronic Jet Pack Toy – Stars Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars: Galactic Pals – Rodian

​​Antonio Plush – Encanto – 14''

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Aladdin Woven Shirt for Adults

Zootopia Woven Shirt for Women

Jasmine Party Dress for Girls – Aladdin

Grogu Fashion T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Winnie the Pooh First Birthday Layette Set

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke.

Miguel Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – Coco

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022

Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag – Pinocchio

Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Small Zip Sac

Disney Wish Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disney Cruise Line

Home Decor

Bring some Disney charm to your kitchen with cute accessories, bask in the joy of wall art, and bring some comfort to the baby’s day with these home essentials!

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler

Tiana Trash Can Salt or Pepper Shaker – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022

Winnie the Pooh Cookie Jar

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Wall Art

Dumbo Hooded Towel for Baby

Plush, Pins, Collectibles

Celebrate your Disney fandom with a variety of fun collectibles including pins, plush, and dolls.

Boba Fett Glow in the Dark Green Cosbaby Bobble-Head by Hot Toys – Star Wars

Lightyear Space Ranger Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Star Wars Concept Illustrations and Photo Pack

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Plush – Prince Charming Regal Carrousel – Limited Release

America Chavez Doll – Special Edition

Barely Necessities Picks

If we had an unlimited Disney budget, you can bet we’d be buying a lot of Disney merchandise! Here are some of our favorite finds on shopDisney that will likely be making their way to us in the near future.

Cinderella Castle Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Jasmine Tie-Dye Semi-Crop Pullover Hoodie for Women – Aladdin

Sox Plush – Lightyear – 14''

Ewok Holiday Snow Globe Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Star Wars

Disney Princess Simulated Leather Backpack