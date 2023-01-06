Registration for Pass Member Previews of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Delayed to Monday, January 9th

Pass Members looking to sign up for their exclusive preview of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood yesterday were met with a few hours of nothing, as the registration was delayed due to a network outage.
What’s Happening:
- Reservations were originally scheduled to open on UniversalStudiosHollywood.com yesterday at 1:30 p.m. PST.
- However, due to a network outage, the reservation enrollment was delayed and then ultimately postponed to a future date.
- A message on UniversalStudiosHollywood.com yesterday read:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has now announced that the reservation system will be operational beginning Monday, January 9th at 11:00 a.m. PST.
- No Pass Member reservations have been made and all reservations will begin on January 9th at 11:00 am.
- All previously announced dates will remain the same.
- Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members are invited to be among the first to experience the brand-new Super Nintendo World before the official grand opening. Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and imaginative interactive areas.
- The previews will take place on select dates between January 29th and February 11th, 2023. Those dates are January 29, 30 and 31 & February 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
- An advance online reservation is required for entry into this preview. Reservations are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Reservations will be in two-hour time windows, and pass blackout dates will not apply with a reservation.
- More information is available through this Q&A released by the park.
- Super Nintendo World officially opens to the general public on February 17th, 2023.
Event Offerings:
- Access to the Park during regular operating park hours (for Pass Members who may be blacked out on event dates)
- Opportunity to preview Super Nintendo World before the official grand opening to the general public
- Access to ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge
- Explore the world of Super Mario and enjoy interactive play
- Access to select retail and food and beverage locations within Super Nintendo World