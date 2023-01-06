Universal Orlando Shares 25 Fun Facts About Their “Rock The Universe” Event

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Rock the Universe event at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal has shared 25 fun facts about their annual Christian Music festival.

Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe is returning later this month on January 27th and 28th. To celebrate, Universal Orlando has shared 25 fun facts about their annual event.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event, so the list of 25 fun facts is appropriate, and they can be read below, though a good portion of them aren’t actually facts about the event, but facts about tickets and offers.

Universals’ 25 Fun Rock the Universe Facts:

Rock the Universe is Florida’s biggest Christian music festival!

Hosted at Universal Studios Florida, Rock the Universe is a separately ticketed event held every winter.

The event began in 1998 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary of faith, fun and fellowship.

There are endless musical and worship experiences with three stages: Music Plaza Stage, Hollywood Stage and the Coca-Cola FanZone Stage.

This year’s headline acts, performing on the Music Plaza Stage Friday night, include Tauren Wells, Skillet and Rend Collective.

Artists performing on the Hollywood Stage Friday night are Bethel Music, Evan Craft and Katy Nichole.

Saturday’s headlining acts on the Music Plaza Stage are Zach Williams, Matthew West and Anne Wilson.

Hollywood Stage’s musical acts on Saturday night include Dante Bowe, We Are Messengers and CAIN.

Our musical guests love Rock the Universe! Zach Williams, Tauren Wells, Skillet, Matthew West, Bethel Music and Rend Collective are all returning acts this year.

GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, first performed at the event in 2001 and has returned 11 times since.

Christian rock band, Newsboys, holds the record for the most Rock the Universe performances; they have performed 12 different years.

In total, this year’s headline acts have a combined total of 14 nominations for the Grammy Awards, plus 74 nominations and 19 awards for the GMA Dove Awards.

Located in the New York section of the park, the FanZone Stage presented by Coca-Cola will feature live performances from up-and-coming acts, plus DJ Promote, who will be playing both nights.

Performers on this stage include Ryan Ellis, Jordan St. Cyr, Gable Price & Friends, Ben Fuller and Stephen Stanley.

Keep the party going – Electronic dance music will continue at the FanZone Stage after the live performances.

Fans can meet performers each night during the Coca-Cola FanZone Autograph Sessions.

Beyond the main stage performances, festival attendees can enjoy worship experiences – including a powerful, non-denominational Sunday morning worship service at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to wrap up the weekend.

The Mosaic Church Band from Winter Garden, FL leads the worship service's musical direction.

During the event, Youth Leaders can relax in select lounges throughout the park, located at Lombard’s Seafood Grille and the Pantages Theatre.

Rock the Universe attendees have exclusive access to thrilling Universal Studios attractions during event hours. Rides include Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Transformers: The Ride – 3D and Revenge of the Mummy, to name a few.

At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries.

Universal Orlando offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities for groups of 10 people or more.

For group rate tickets, chaperones get in for free for every 10 tickets purchased.

A Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket includes entrance to both Rock the Universe events, plus three days of admission to one theme park per day at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.universalorlando.com