Walt Disney Imagineering Helps Kick Off 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition

Today marks the beginning of the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition season for tens of thousands of students around the world, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

FIRST is a community that brings students together and prepares them for the future through team-based robotics competitions and mentorship.

Several members of Walt Disney Imagineering will once again serve as mentors for this year’s season.

Walt Disney Imagineering has been supporting FIRST since its inception more than 30 years ago.

Today, teams will learn the parameters for this year’s competition and begin brainstorming how to solve the challenge.

Over the course of about two months, the teams will build their robots to be entered in a series of regional competitions.

From there, the teams that advance though their respective competitions, they will work their way toward competing in the international FIRST Championship, set for April 19-22 in Houston, Texas.

Walt Disney Imagineering shared a new video detailing the competition and what it means to both them and the students:

