New Merchandise and Treats for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

For the grand finale of the 30th anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, there are new products in shops as well as exciting news at the restaurants.

What's Happening:

Shopping:

In addition to the 30th Anniversary range of products, a brand-new collection dedicated to the Grand Finale will soon be made available in shops. This collection will notably include products featuring the colors of the Dream… and Shine Brighter show, including gender-neutral apparel and exclusive accessories.

On January 22, 2023, which is Polka Dot Day, fashion lovers will also be able to discover a unique capsule collection dedicated to Minnie Mouse and the capital city of France in Disneyland Paris’ shops.

Designed by the resort’s creative merchandising studio, the stylish and modern “Minnie Paris” collection is inspired by the famous features of the fashionista’s outfit. This collection will offer a unique take on her iconic polka dots, which will be colored red, orange and pink.

This collection will also feature different products reflecting Minnie’s fun and cheerful personality, including clothing, uniquely Parisian fashion accessories, such as berets, and colorful dinnerware.

Dining:

Food lovers will also be in for a treat during the resort’s 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, as royal breakfasts with Disney Princesses will make a comeback at l’Auberge de Cendrillon in Fantasyland in the Spring.