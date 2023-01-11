CASETiFY Celebrates Mickey Mouse and Hie Best Pals With Latest Disney Collaboration

Mickey and Friends, in this case the Sensational Six, are the focus of a new line of smart device accessories from CASETiFY. The company has teamed up with Disney for another exciting collaboration emphasizing the gang in their classic looks for playful series you won’t want to miss!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY has announced the fourth installment of its custom collaboration series with Disney, bringing back classic Disney Mickey Mouse designs, now accompanied by his best pals.

Fans of the iconic mouse and his crew can sign up for priority access to shop the collection at casetify.com

to shop the collection CASETIFY is helping friends celebrate the friendships that started it all as Mickey is featured in the brand-new collection alongside Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Pluto.

The gang will take the spotlight on CASETiFY’s signature accessories as well as a new to the collection Custom Character Case. Here fans can choose who best represents themselves and their own uniqueness. Additional designs include: Mickey & Friends Frame Case Classic character medley



More CASETiFY Accessories:

In addition to the phone cases matching accessories are available for: iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel smart devices AirPods and AirPods Pro, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, AirTags, wireless chargers, Macbook, and iPad.



Where to Shop: