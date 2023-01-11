D23 Hosting Gold Member Night for Disney’s “Hercules” at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey

D23 Gold Members are invited to be among the first to see Disney’s Hercules during its run at Paper Mill Playhouse.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members are invited to take in a performance of Disney’s Hercules at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey on March 18th, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) at this link

Members will be able to purchase either Center Orchestra Seats for $189 + $7 processing fee, or Orchestra/Front Mezzanine Seats for $169 + $7 processing fee.

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three (3) guests.

Event Includes:

Premium seating at Paper Mill Playhouse. Guests will have their choice of Front Mezzanine or Orchestra seats upon ticket purchase.

Post-show behind-the-scenes cast panel featuring Bradley Gibson (Hercules), Isabelle McCalla (Meg), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Shuler Hensley (Hades).

Dinner before the performance at the Carriage House Restaurant Dinner will be a sit-down, prix fixe three-course menu including first, second and dessert choices. Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-friendly meals can be accommodated upon request. Service will also include soft drinks, coffee, hot and iced tea. Alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase with proof of a valid ID. You may be seated at dining tables with other D23 Gold Members and their guests. If you would like to sit with friends, please arrive together and D23 will do their best to accommodate.

Dinner service will begin as soon as guests are seated. Please arrive no later than 5:00 p.m.

Guests to receive (1) show program signed by cast members.

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Carriage House Restaurant: dinner will conclude at approximately 6:30 p.m. EST.

Please do not arrive at the restaurant before 4:45 p.m. EST.

The show at the Paper Mill Playhouse begins at 7:00 p.m. with a total running time of 2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission.

The post-show panel with the cast will begin shortly after the musical concludes.

About Disney’s Hercules: