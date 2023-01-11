“Italia’s Got Talent” Moves from Sky to Disney+ in Italy

Fremantle’s popular reality competition series Italia’s Got Talent has moved from Sky to Disney+, marking the first time any edition of the popular Got Talent series will play on a streaming platform in Europe, according to Variety.

series has been described as “the world’s leading talent show and one of most valuable formats for Fremantle.” The series was created in 2006 and has won the ‘World Guinness Record’ as ‘Most Popular Talent/Reality Show.’

What they’re saying:

Daniel Frigo, country manager, The Walt Disney Company Italia: “I am thrilled to be able to announce the arrival on Disney+ of a well-established and beloved format like Italia’s Got Talent, an addition to our collaboration with Fremantl. Italia’s Got Talent represents a further milestone in building an increasingly broader and more complete general entertainment library for the Disney+ audience.”

Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle Group COO and CEO continental Europe: "There could not have been a better partner than Disney to launch it, for the first time in Europe, on a streaming service. We are proud of this collaboration, which we are sure will lead to a unique and extraordinary show for Disney+ subscribers in Italy. The sophistication of audiences globally and the ways in which they want to enjoy their favorite content is constantly evolving. This deal with Disney demonstrates that this also applies to major entertainment formats such as 'Got Talent.'"