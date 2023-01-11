Mark Parker To Be Named Chairman of The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors has elected independent director Mark Parker as Chairman of the Board, effective following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Parker, a seven-year member of the Disney Board and Executive Chairman of NIKE, Inc., will succeed Susan Arnold, who will not stand for re-election pursuant to the 15-year term limit under Disney’s Board Tenure Policy.

As a result, the size of the Board will be reduced to 11 members.

Parker will also chair a newly created Succession Planning Committee of the Board, which will advise the Board on CEO succession planning, including review of internal and external candidates.

Parker served as NIKE’s Chairman and CEO until 2020, when he became Executive Chairman.

The Walt Disney Company Board has continued to evolve to ensure it has the right combination of backgrounds, skill sets and perspectives to guide the Company into the future. Today, Disney’s directors bring experience across a relevant range of disciplines, including brand, marketing and retail, direct-to-consumer expertise, and technology and innovation.

The Board is nominating for re-election at the Company’s Annual Meeting incumbent directors: Mary T. Barra Safra A. Catz Amy L. Chang Francis A. deSouza Carolyn Everson Michael B.G. Froman Robert A. Iger Maria Elena Lagomasino Calvin R. McDonald Mark G. Parker Derica W. Rice

Meanwhile, Disney also recommends shareholders not support the nomination of Nelson Peltz, which has been put forth by Trian Partners L.P. and Trian Partners Parallel Fund I, L.P. Instead, the company recommends shareholders vote for all of the above nominees.

