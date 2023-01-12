Disneyland Paris Teams Up for the 30th Year With Pieces Jaunes To Give an Unforgettable Day for Hospitalized Children

For the 30th year, Disneyland Paris is supporting the Pieces Jaunes campaign, inviting hundreds of hospitalized children and their families across France for an unforgettable day in the parks on January 18.
What's Happening:
- For the 30th consecutive year, Disneyland Paris is supporting the Pieces Jaunes campaign led by Fondation des Hôpitaux by inviting hundreds of young hospitalized superheroes and their families from across France for an unforgettable day of magic and fun in the parks on January 18.
- From January 11 to February 4, guests are invited to contribute to the campaign by putting coins into the iconic Pieces Jaunes piggy banks placed throughout the Resort.
- These donations will be added to those made by Cast Members, as well as coins thrown into Resort fountains over the past few months, with Disneyland Paris committed to doubling the total amount.
- This initiative is one of many actions throughout the year – and for more than 30 years – toward children and families with difficult lives, including the support of Disney VoluntEars, Cast Members who volunteer for philanthropic actions in our parks.
- Since 1991, more than 40,000 hospitalized children have been visited by Disney characters and VoluntEars.
- While the amounts paid digitally will be doubled, an additional donation of €11 will be done for every kilo of collected coins, as the Fondation des Hopitaux estimates that a kilo is worth the amount.
- The resort will donate a minimum amount of €50.000.