El Capitan Theatre to Host 30th Anniversary Panel and Screening of “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey with a screening and live panel on January 28th.
- Tickets are on sale now to see El Capitan Theatre’s 30th anniversary screening of Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.
- The screening will take place on January 28th at 7:00 p.m. with a live panel before the film.
- Director of the movie Duwayne Dunham and cast members Robert Hays, Benj Thall and Veronica Lauren Sawyer will join the live panel.
- Tickets are $15 for all ages and seats are reserved.
- Tickets are available either at ElCapitanTickets.com or through Fandango.
About Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- A fun-loving American bulldog pup, a hilarious Himalayan cat, and a wise old golden retriever begin to assume the worst about their family when they are left in the temporary care of their owners' friend. But after several days, the worried animals decide to embark on a long trek through the rugged wilderness of the Sierra Nevada mountains in a quest to reach home and their beloved owners. Rated G.