El Capitan Theatre to Host 30th Anniversary Panel and Screening of “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey with a screening and live panel on January 28th.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are on sale now to see El Capitan Theatre’s 30th anniversary screening of Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey .

. The screening will take place on January 28th at 7:00 p.m. with a live panel before the film.

Director of the movie Duwayne Dunham and cast members Robert Hays, Benj Thall and Veronica Lauren Sawyer will join the live panel.

Tickets are $15 for all ages and seats are reserved.

Tickets are available either at ElCapitanTickets.com Fandango

About Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey