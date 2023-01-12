Guest Stars Revealed for Season 3 of FX’s “DAVE”

An all-star line-up of guest stars has been revealed for the third season of FX’s DAVE, premiering April 5th on FXX.

What’s Happening:

Joining Dave Burd, star and executive producer, and other stars and producers of DAVE at FX’s Television Critics Association ( TCA Demi Lovato Don Cheadle Killer Mike Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox Rick Ross Travis Barker Usher

As season three begins, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Season 3 of DAVE premieres Wednesday, April 5th on FXX and will stream on Hulu