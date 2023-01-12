Lucasfilm Has Announced Licensees for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Lucasfilm has announced the licensees and product categories for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny later this year, License Global exclusively reveals Lucasfilm’s licensees and product categories related to the movie.

Lucasfilm has announced a list of licensees that it will be working with for the forthcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie, the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, which is slated for release in June.

Retailers and consumers can expect products across a variety of categories including toys, plush, collectibles, costumes, stationery, consumables, consumer electronics, apparel, accessories, footwear, home and more, with all product lines set to further the Indiana Jones story for fans of all ages.

The news follows last year’s announcement that Hasbro had extended its relationship with Lucasfilm to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise.

Confirmed Licensee Categories for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

Toys:

Hasbro

Funko

Accessories:

Loungefly

Dorfman Pacific

Bioworld, Monogram

Sales One

RockLove Jewelry

Apparel:

RSVLTS

Reyn Spooner

Costumes

Jazwares

Plush:

Build-a- Bear

Collectibles:

New Zealand Mint

Gentle Giant

Regal Robot

ACME Archives

In addition, licensees are yet to be confirmed in the consumer electronics, consumables, stationery, footwear, apparel and home categories.

