Lucasfilm Has Announced Licensees for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Lucasfilm has announced the licensees and product categories for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
- Ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny later this year, License Global exclusively reveals Lucasfilm’s licensees and product categories related to the movie.
- Lucasfilm has announced a list of licensees that it will be working with for the forthcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie, the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, which is slated for release in June.
- Retailers and consumers can expect products across a variety of categories including toys, plush, collectibles, costumes, stationery, consumables, consumer electronics, apparel, accessories, footwear, home and more, with all product lines set to further the Indiana Jones story for fans of all ages.
- The news follows last year’s announcement that Hasbro had extended its relationship with Lucasfilm to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise.
Confirmed Licensee Categories for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
Toys:
- Hasbro
- Funko
Accessories:
- Loungefly
- Dorfman Pacific
- Bioworld, Monogram
- Sales One
- RockLove Jewelry
Apparel:
- RSVLTS
- Reyn Spooner
- Costumes
- Jazwares
Plush:
- Build-a- Bear
Collectibles:
- New Zealand Mint
- Gentle Giant
- Regal Robot
- ACME Archives
- In addition, licensees are yet to be confirmed in the consumer electronics, consumables, stationery, footwear, apparel and home categories.
What They're Saying:
- “Our products are a tangible extension of the stories fans know and love,” says Paul Southern, senior vice president, franchise and licensing,
- Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “With this product assortment, we endeavored to celebrate both the classic Indiana Jones films, with those iconic characters and environments that have engaged fans for over 40 years, while also carving out space to introduce the new characters, vehicles and places fans will discover in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinythis summer.”