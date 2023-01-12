“Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1” Coming in February

The next edition of Marvel’s Voices acclaimed anthology series, “Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1,” hits stands next month. Today, fans can get a sneak peek at the stories that await and check out all four “Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1″ variant covers.

Honoring Black History Month, “Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1″ will feature five all-new stories spotlighting the iconic heroes of Wakanda as they are brought to life by an incredible lineup of Black creators, including fresh talent making their exciting Marvel Comics debuts.

Here are the tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more that readers can look forward to, each one expanding the inimitable world of Wakanda in fascinating new ways.

T’Challa’s grandfather, Azzuri, learns a lesson as a teenager that will have a dramatic impact on Wakanda’s present in a moving story by writer Adam Serwer and Marvel Studios storyboard artist Todd Harris.

It’s the debut of the last Black Panther in the far future of Wakanda in a revelatory tale written and drawn by Juni Ba.

T’Challa must grapple with a crisis of faith and goes through surprising lengths to get through it in a thrilling tale by writer Karama Horne, author of the recent “Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda” book, and artist Alitha E. Martinez, known for her work on “Black Panther” and “Miles Morales: Spider-Man.”

Learn what length Shuri will go to in order to protect Wakanda from a devastating attack from a dangerous new foe in an action-packed story by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akanda, the team behind the recently announced “I Am Iron Man” limited series.

A new Dora Milaje trainee must accomplish one last thing to earn her place: defeat Okoye in combat! Witness this breathtaking battle in this story by Eisner Award-winning writer Sheena Howard and artist Marcus Williams.

Plus all-new essays, interviews, and bonus material about all things Wakanda.

Join Marvel Comics’ Black History Month celebration by picking up “Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1″ on February 15.

Check out some variant covers for the upcoming comic below:

