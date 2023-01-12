New Groot Limited Series Coming This April

Dan Abnett and Damian Couceiro tell Groot’s never-before-seen origin saga in the new Groot limited series this April.

What's Happening:

This April, see the thrilling mission that turned Groot into one of the galaxy’s greatest defenders in an all-new limited series!

The iconic hero will headline his very own solo series that will reveal his never-before-told origin and depict his first breathtaking battles!

The series will feature the momentous return of writer Dan Abnett, known for redefining the Guardians characters and Marvel

Abnett will team up with rising star Damian Couceiro, known for his work on Ghost Rider : Return Of Vengeance and X-Force , to take readers back to Planet X to explore Groot’s early days and uncover the truth about his home and species.

and , to take readers back to Planet X to explore Groot’s early days and uncover the truth about his home and species. Groot’s thrilling journey across the galaxy will see him cross paths with the original Captain Marvel and introduce the distant ancestor of a fellow Guardian.

The series will hit stands just in time for the next era of Guardians of the Galaxy written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by Kev Walker! Announced last week, the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy ongoing series will kick off after a mysterious threat, known as Grootfall, sends the intergalactic heroes to never-before-seen reaches of the Marvel cosmos!

written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by Kev Walker! Announced last week, the all-new ongoing series will kick off after a mysterious threat, known as Grootfall, sends the intergalactic heroes to never-before-seen reaches of the Marvel cosmos! While details about Grootfall have yet to be explained, fans can be assured that it’ll strike at the very heart of the Guardians and usher in a tragic fate for everyone’s favorite tree-like alien.

2023 is shaping up to be a defining year for Groot and both series will complement eachother in surprising ways!

Before he was a Guardian of the Galaxy…before the Grootfall…young Groot lived a life of tranquility on his serene home world.

But when monstrous invaders attack his planet, Groot must accept his heroic destiny!

But will this destiny lead him to come to blows with a young Kree soldier by the name of Mar-Vell?

What They're Saying: