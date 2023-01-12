“Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red” Comic Series Will Show Vader at His Deadliest

Announced earlier today on StarWars.com, some of Darth Vader’s most intense battles and most terrifying pursuits will be revealed this April in Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red.

The four-issue comic anthology — an extension of the popular Black, White & Blood series that has followed the histories of other fan-favorite characters like Wolverine, Deadpool, and Moon Knight

Aaron will team up with fellow Star Wars mastermind Leonard Kirk for a rousing saga that will span all four issues.

The debut issue will also include a story written and drawn by visionary creator Peach Momoko in her first-ever interior work for a Star Wars comic and mark the Star Wars debut of acclaimed writer Torunn Grønbekk.

Check out Alex Maleev’s haunting cover for issue #1, which will release on April 26th, below:

Also, check out the variant covers for issue #1 from Jim Cheung and Gabriele Dell’Otto:

