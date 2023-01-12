“Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red” Comic Series Will Show Vader at His Deadliest

Announced earlier today on StarWars.com, some of Darth Vader’s most intense battles and most terrifying pursuits will be revealed this April in Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red.
What’s Happening:
- The four-issue comic anthology — an extension of the popular Black, White & Blood series that has followed the histories of other fan-favorite characters like Wolverine, Deadpool, and Moon Knight — will include stories written and illustrated by a team of renowned authors and artists, including a four-part story penned by Jason Aaron.
- Aaron previously wrote the first installment in the relaunch of the Star Wars flagship comic series in 2015 and the Sith-centered Vader Down the following year.
- Readers will see Vader unleashed like never before in tales of terror set throughout the Dark Lord of the Sith’s brutal history!
- Aaron will team up with fellow Star Wars mastermind Leonard Kirk for a rousing saga that will span all four issues.
- The debut issue will also include a story written and drawn by visionary creator Peach Momoko in her first-ever interior work for a Star Wars comic and mark the Star Wars debut of acclaimed writer Torunn Grønbekk.
- Check out Alex Maleev’s haunting cover for issue #1, which will release on April 26th, below:
- Also, check out the variant covers for issue #1 from Jim Cheung and Gabriele Dell’Otto:
What They’re Saying:
- Author Jason Aaron said: "‘All I am surrounded by is fear. And dead men.’ That moment from Vader Down is still one of my favorite things I've written during my time at Marvel. I loved getting to let Darth Vader cut loose with all his power in such an epic way. And I couldn't pass up the chance to revel in the dark side again and put Vader in an even more perilous situation… and then see how he carves his way out.”
- Editor Mark Paniccia said: “This is a project we’ve been waiting to do for a while and we’ve got more amazing talent lined up that I can’t wait to announce. It’s such a thrill to use this unique storytelling approach on one of the greatest villains in the galaxy.”