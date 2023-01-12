Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Opening January 27th at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the new Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will be opening at Universal CityWalk on Friday, January 27th.
What’s Happening:
- Thanks to an update on UniversalStudiosHollywood.com, we now know that the west coast version of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will open on January 27th.
- Delight your palate with fantastical fare including steak, seafood, crepes, milkshakes, gourmet chocolates and one-of-kind desserts at the new full-service restaurant and confectionery at Universal CityWalk. Extraordinary foodstuffs await you at this enchanting 19th century themed, Steampunk inspired dining establishment.
- The new restaurant will be one of three worldwide locations, exclusively at Universal CityWalk locations in Orlando, Beijing and soon to be, Hollywood.
- Featuring an extensive menu of eclectic brunch, lunch and dinner items, sumptuous milkshakes and desserts and delectable confectionary treats, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen brings an entirely new take on culinary inspirations that will appeal to the entire family.
- The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will be located adjacent to the popular Universal Cinema and joins recent dining establishment additions, including NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, VIVO Italian Kitchen, Firehouse Subs, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, The Habit Burger Grill, Voodoo Doughnut and Chick Chick Chicken.