Trian Partners Launches Bid for Disney Board of Directors Seat

Trian Fund Management has launched a bid for Disney's board of directors seat and Disney has responded.

What's Happening:

Trian Fund Management nominated Nelson Peltz for election to Disney’s Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting.

This comes after Trian launched the campaign titled Restore the Magic to have Peltz on the board, against what Disney wanted.

Trian has around 9.4 million shares of the Walt Disney Company, which are worth about $900 million.

Shares are at nearly an eight year low, even with Bob Iger as CEO. Trian shares that they're not looking to replace Bob Iger but simply have Peltz on the board.

Main Takeaways From Trian’s Press Release: