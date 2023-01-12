Walt Disney World Resort Hosted the Student Veterans of America National Conference

Walt Disney World Resort welcomed the Student Veterans of America (SVA) National Conference for its 15th annual convention. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World was the home for the Student Veterans of America (SVA) National Conference, or NatCon, for the 15th annual convention.

The SVA NatCon is the largest gathering of student veterans anywhere in the world.

Disney has been a proud supporter for over 10 years, and their work aligns with veteran supported programs like the Heroes Work Here program and Veterans Institute Summit.

SVA chapters at more than 1,500 campuses across the U.S. and in several countries abroad. NatCon serves to help during the academic years by sharing the best practices in networking.

The president and CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon, recognized Disney this year with the prestigious "Partners in Excellence" award during the conference. This award "recognizes those who contribute tirelessly outside of their everyday workload and organizational focus, to lift up the mission and members of Student Veterans of America."

What They're Saying:

"As SVA celebrates its milestone 15th anniversary, we were thrilled to host our most important event of the year, the National Conference, again at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, a truly remarkable place ‘to NatCon,'" said National President and CEO Jared Lyon. "Disney’s ongoing support of student veterans empowers the next generation of American leadership while serving those who have served. We remain deeply grateful for our game-changing cooperation."

Disney cast member and U.S. Army veteran, Gordon Campbell, "I really enjoyed speaking with student veterans and offering them some advice and guidance," said Gordon. "As a former SVA member, it was great to be able to give back to the community and organization that helped me so much as I began my civilian career after my service in the Army."

Gardimy Fleurius, a Sr. Recruiter with Walt Disney World Resort and U.S. Army veteran, "Soft skills are very important as veterans transition from military to the civilian life." said Gardimy. "Military members learned how to give direct orders in support of accomplishing their mission, whereas life inside a civilian organization often requires a softer approach. In addition, veterans should highlight their incredible skills at easily adapting to changing situations as skills such as those that come natural to them are valuable in post-military careers."