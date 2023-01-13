New “Storm” Comic Series Coming in May from Writer Ann Nocenti

This May, Storm will headline a brand-new solo series that spotlights why she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe! A thrilling five-issue limited series, “Storm” will be written by groundbreaking creator Ann Nocenti, known for her definitive run on Daredevil and her storied career as a X-Men editor.

In the same spirit as titles such as “Symbiote Spider-Man” and “Venom: Lethal Protector” where the industry’s greatest creators take a retro spin on Marvel heroes in key moments throughout Marvel Comics history, “Storm” will delve into Storm’s fan-favorite “punk” era.

Joining Nocenti will be artist Sid Kotian, who just teamed up with Chris Claremont to revisit another classic period for Storm in the recently acclaimed Gambit limited series.

The upcoming series will see Storm’s omega-level mutant gifts evolve in a radical way, causing her to lose control at a pivotal time in her journey as leader of the X-Men. In the tumultuous journey that follows, fans will see Storm confront a new nemesis, perform breathtaking never-before-seen feats, and even fall in love.

Ororo Munroe has been a thief, a goddess and a leader of the X-Men – and she’s just getting started. With her mutant ability to control the weather bolstered by her top-notch fighting skills, she’s a formidable opponent like no other (as Callisto of the Morlocks can attest). But when an elemental power emerges near the Xavier Mansion, it’ll take Storm to the limit of her powers and beyond.

Get ready for an electrifying all-new adventure showcasing Storm’s days of rocking her mohawk and leading the X-Men, as she faces an all-new villain that will threaten to tear her apart from her team…and what she thought she knew about herself.

Check out the first cover by X-Men visionary Alan Davis and don’t miss this exciting untold chapter of one of Marvel’s greatest heroes when “Storm #1″ arrives in May.

