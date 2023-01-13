It’s Back! Take an Extra 25% Off Discounted Merchandise for shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year Sale

Well folks, if you’ve been holding out on treating yourself to Disney goodies, you want to wait any longer. shopDisney is making way for new merchandise by hosting their Twice Upon A Year Sale and the deal just got better! Guests can take an extra 25% off further discounted merchandise and save up to 60% on select items!

What’s Happening:

If discounted Disney merchandise is on your shopping list, shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year Sale

As the online retailer prepares for new arrivals, they’re offering incredible deals on existing collections meaning you get more Disney goodness for less!

Now through Monday, January 16th, guests can enjoy even greater discounts on their favorite Disney essentials when they take an additional 25% off sale merchandise.

In some cases, this deal works out to a total of 60% off select items! Guests can shop the sale then enter the code EXTRA25 at checkout to watch the savings roll in.

at checkout to watch the savings roll in. And don’t forget to take advantage of a special freebie. Use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Whether you’re aiming for role play fun or action figure battles Disney fans young and young at heart will love these Marvel and Star Wars toys.

Kate Bishop Quiver Bow and Arrow Set – Hawkeye

Star Wars Droid Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox

501st Clone Trooper and Clone Shock Trooper Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox

Thor and Loki Action Figure Set – Marvel Toybox

Shop more Disney Toys.

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Minnie Mouse Bodysuit for Baby

Alice in Wonderland Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women

Grogu Pajama Set for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Tiana Shirt for Adults by Color Me Courtney – The Princess and the Frog

Shop more Disney Clothing.

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Home Decor

Bring some Disney charm to your kitchen, decorate your favorite space with Sketchbook ornaments, or deliver some plushy soft comfort to baby with these home essentials!

Madame Leota Lamp – The Haunted Mansion

Treasure Planet Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 20th Anniversary – Limited Release

Pixar Holiday Oven Mitt and Towel Set

Disney Classics Blanket Set for Baby – 2-Pc.

Shop more Disney Home Essentials.

Plush, Pins, Collectibles

Celebrate your Disney fandom with a variety of fun collectibles including pins, plush, and dolls.

Pixar Nutcracker Mystery Pin Set – Limited Release

Bambi 80th Anniversary Movie Poster Pin – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Plush – Prince Charming Regal Carrousel – Limited Release

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Limited Release

Shop more Disney Collectibles.

Barely Necessities Picks

If we had an unlimited Disney budget, you can bet we’d be buying a lot of Disney merchandise! Here are some of our favorite finds on shopDisney that will likely be making their way to us in the near future.

Star Wars Life Day 2022 Fleece Throw with Sleeves

Orange Bird Bank – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Cassian Andor T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: Andor

Star Wars Pop Art Semi-Crop Top for Women