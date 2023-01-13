According to The Hollywood Reporter, Selema Masekela will return as host of ESPN’s X Games.

What's Happening:

After a 10-year hiatus, the X Games will be bringing back Selema Masekela to host the event taking place in Aspen, Colorado, on January 27–29.

Along with Masekela, Victoria Arlen will be co-hosting.

You can also see Masekela host an X Games preview show on ESPN on Sunday, January 15.

Masekela hosted the games for 13 years but departed in 2012 to join NBC Sports. Since then, he has worked on the Winter Olympics as well as other projects.

You can see this year's games on ESPN and ABC

