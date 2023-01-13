Halloween Hijinks Await with Entertainment Earth Exclusive Stitch Skeleton Funko Pop!

Everyone’s favorite blue alien, Stitch, is back with a new look that’s more suited for Halloween, but nonetheless fun. The tiny troublemaker is disguised as a skeleton in a new Funko Pop! figure that’s exclusive to Entertainment Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Our obsession with Funko Pop! figures is very real especially when it comes to Stich and exclusives. Fortunately, there’s a new collectible figure to add to your Disney display but you can only get it at Entertainment Earth.
- Stitch is gearing up for Halloween hijinks and has dressed up as a skeleton in a full body suit and skeleton mask. But don’t worry, he’s pulled the mask away from his face and is sharing a big grin with anyone who wants to join him.
- If that wasn’t enough, some lucky fans might wind up with a Chase Variant that glows in the dark! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.
- The Skeleton Stitch Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $13.99. It is expected to ship to fans in April 2023.
- A link to the individual item can be found below.
Lilo & Stitch Skeleton Stitch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99
- Measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall
- Comes packaged in a window display box