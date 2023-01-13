The Final Chapter of “Sins of Sinister” Coming in April

In just a few weeks, the entire Marvel Universe will be twisted beyond the limits of your imagination by the “Sins of Sinister.” The highly-anticipated X-Men crossover saga will kick off on January 25 in “Sins of Sinister #1″ before unfolding across three limited series that will replace “Immortal X-Men,” “X-Men Red,” and “Legion of X” starting next month: “Immoral X-Men,” “Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants,” and “Nightcrawlers.”

Current X-Men writers Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Si Spurrier will pen their respective new titles, joined by artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti.

Tackling three separate time periods, each superstar artist will draw an issue of all three titles as consecutive issues propel the Marvel Universe further and further into a dark future, dramatically escalating the stakes with each startling time jump. 10 Years… 100 Years… 1000 Years…

Right now, fans can dare to peek at the horrors that await in the final chapters of “Sins of Sinister.” On sale in April, these thrilling installments will reveal what happens 1000 years down the line as all the major players of this thrilling, inter-connected story begin their endgame.

Readers will witness galaxy-spanning conflicts between the last remnants of mutantkind, a defining turning point for newly introduced X-Men villain Mother Righteous, and the glorious return of Storm as she was before she joined the X-Men! All this plus the universe-melting conclusion in the finale one-shot, “Sins of Sinister: Dominion.”

Rasputin makes a bold attempt to reverse the Marvel Universe’s cruel fate in “Immoral X-Men #3.” Year 1 was the start of the experiment.

By Year 10, it was filling a petri dish. By Year 100, it had cracked the glass and spread across the desk. Now it's been 1000 years, and the lab is filled by the writhing, pulsing sins of sinister and all the lab staff have been devoured. Everyone is in hell. The upside: this includes Sinister.

Mutantkind makes its last stand in “Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants #3.” One thousand years in the future, the Empire of the Red Diamond has located Fortress Arakko – the burning Last Castle at the heart of the Storm System! The only hope for the universe lies in bringing a long-lost legend back to life… Ororo of the Storm returns to the Sinister Age for the final battle!

Mother knows best in “Nightcrawlers #3.” Now that we know her true goals, it's time to taste the horrific ambitions lurking in the heart of Mother Righteous… The galaxy burns… The pieces are in place… The Storm System rages… The Nightkin make a last, lethal leap…and the great devourer hungers only for vengeance. The experiment is over. The cosmic laboratory is on fire. At last, the Sinister Galaxy will feel the wrath of one seriously baaaad mother…

And finally, see the insane outcome of seven trillion deadly sins in “Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1.” A thousand years of hell and damnation comes to end with the loudest scream in history and for the truly guilty, there is no escape. Can the future change the present, or will we just make all the same mistakes again? Either way, the present will have to live with the future's sins.