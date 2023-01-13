The Nighttime Show “Magic Over Disney” Will Return to Disneyland Paris This Month

The nighttime show Magic Over Disney will be returning this month to Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. This nighttime show will be shown just days before the Avengers: Power the Night drone show starts.
What’s Happening:
- On January 19th, 23rd and 25th, end your day with a nighttime show to the rhythm of Disney and Pixar Music.
- Featuring amazing video mapping, special effects and pyrotechnics, Magic Over Disney will truly transform Walt Disney Studios Park into an open-air dancefloor.