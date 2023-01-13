Walt Disney World Celebrates Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2023 With a Surprise Announcement

Walt Disney World celebrates the Disney Dreamers Academy class of 2023 with a surprise Good Morning America and Times Square announcement. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.

What's Happening:

Today, one of the 100 students selected for this year’s class got a huge surprise.

Mosope Aina in front of her student body in her New Jersey school learned of her selection on national TV.

ABC Good Morning America segment featured Mickey Mouse, Disney executives, and Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland.

After that, Mosope and the other 99 Disney Dreamers' names were displayed on a billboard in Times Square.

The students, along with a parent or guardian, will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort for the 16th annual event on March 23-26.

This is aimed at broadening the career awareness and opportunities for black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

There will be opportunities to participate in immersive career workshops as well as networking sessions led by celebrities and other Disney cast members in the industry.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students from across the country to go for their dreams and prepare for their future.

Many of the graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists, and more.