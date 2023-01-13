Walt Disney World Celebrates Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2023 With a Surprise Announcement

Walt Disney World celebrates the Disney Dreamers Academy class of 2023 with a surprise Good Morning America and Times Square announcement. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.
What's Happening:
- Today, one of the 100 students selected for this year’s class got a huge surprise.
- Mosope Aina in front of her student body in her New Jersey school learned of her selection on national TV.
- ABC’s Good Morning America segment featured Mickey Mouse, Disney executives, and Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland.
- After that, Mosope and the other 99 Disney Dreamers' names were displayed on a billboard in Times Square.
- The students, along with a parent or guardian, will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort for the 16th annual event on March 23-26.
- This is aimed at broadening the career awareness and opportunities for black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
- There will be opportunities to participate in immersive career workshops as well as networking sessions led by celebrities and other Disney cast members in the industry.
- Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students from across the country to go for their dreams and prepare for their future.
- Many of the graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists, and more.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning