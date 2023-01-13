“Willow, Vol. 3” Featuring Original Music by Xander Rodzinski Available Now

Music fans can experience the magic of Willow with Willow, Vol. 3, featuring original music by Xander Rodzinski.
What's Happening:
About Willow:
- An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, Willow features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers.
- The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.
- Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.
Cast:
- Warwick Davis
- Ruby Cruz
- Erin Kellyman
- Ellie Bamber
- Tony Revolori
- Amar Chadha-Patel
- Dempsey Bryk
- Joanne Whalley
