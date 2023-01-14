National Geographic Launching Inaugural NFT Collection for 135th Anniversary

To commemorate their 135th anniversary, National Geographic is launching their inaugural NFT collection, GM: Daybreak Around the World, the Nat Geo Genesis NFT Collection.
What’s Happening:
- Mornings (aka GM) signal a chance to grow, connect, contribute, accomplish, and experience through renewal, possibilities, and boundless opportunity.
- To commemorate their 135th anniversary, National Geographic is launching their inaugural NFT collection, GM: Daybreak Around the World, the Nat Geo Genesis NFT Collection, in January 2023.
- The Collection signifies that in the next 135 years Nat Geo will push the boundaries of innovative storytelling further, promote access and inclusivity, uplift our creators and photography as a powerful medium to tell impactful stories.
- It’s a new dawn of exploration where storytelling extends into web3, while making good on the mission to “Illuminate the Wonder of our World.”
- Sixteen innovative photographers will capture daybreak around the globe and send their GM greetings to the web3 community and the world.
- This limited-edition collection focuses on several locations taken at the break of dawn. Each of the 16 images will only be available in 118 editions to a total of 1888 – a nod to Nat Geo’s birth year.
- You can sign up for the Nat Geo NFT collection at Snowcrash.com.