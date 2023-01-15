Season 4 of “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller” in Production Ahead of 3rd Season’s National Geographic Premiere

National Geographic have announced that a fourth season of Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller is already in production ahead of the third season’s premiere on January 18th.

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller is an original documentary series that explores the complex and dangerous inner-workings of the global underworld, black and informal markets.

Each adventure follows Mariana on a mission to follow the chain of custody of trafficked goods, understand how to obtain the contraband, or see the 360-degree view of the trafficking world from the point of view of the smugglers, law enforcement and those caught in the crossfire.

Four episodes have already been filmed, with the fifth going into production next week.

is in production. Four episodes have already been filmed, with the fifth going into production next week.

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller is produced by Muck Media for National Geographic.

Executive producers are Mariana van Zeller, Darren Foster, Jeff Plunkett and Bengt Anderson.

Matt Renner is vice president of Production and Alan Eyres is senior vice president of Production and Development.

Season 3 of Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller begins Wednesday, January 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

New episodes will also be streaming the next day on Hulu

Mariana van Zeller said: "I'm filming it already, actually. Actually, I wasn't supposed to say that. This is an exclusive announcement today, actually. It is. We've been told it's an exclusive announcement that we are already in production of Season 4. I'm so excited. We filmed four episodes already, and I actually start filming the fifth episode next week. So we're deep in production already. I'm very excited. Thanks, guys."