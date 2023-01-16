Stars of Upcoming Disney Channel Series “Saturdays” Highlight Charitable Acts of Others in “Community Cares”

Disney Channel has shared a new video in which two of the stars of the upcoming series Saturdays highlight the charitable acts of two amazing people.

  • Community Cares features Danielle Jalade and Jermaine Harris, stars of the upcoming new series Saturdays.
  • Acting as hosts they sit down with two people who have worked to better their respective communities.
  • Their first guest is Sriya Chippalthurty who serves as a teen advisor for an organization called Girl Up.
  • The second guest is Alina Randhawa who founded a student-run initiative to help low income families pay for their children’s medical bills.
About Saturdays:

  • Saturdays will be a roller-skating comedy series, from Black-ish star Marsai Martin and her Genius Entertainment, along with writer-executive producer Norman Vance Jr. (Girlfriends).
  • The single-camera comedy, written by Vance, was ordered to pilot at the channel in March.
  • It centers on Danielle Jalade’s character, Paris Johnson, who makes roller skating her lifestyle.
  • She looks forward to the weekends because that’s when she can visit her happy place, Saturdays — a magically neon-lit wood floor roller-rink where the impossible seems to manifest. In this extraordinary place, Paris can spend time with her closest friends (the We-B-Girlz skate crew), arrange exhilarating choreography routines on wheels, clash with her rivals, traverse life with her DJ brother London and work on becoming a member of the skating elite at Saturday’s- a Golden, who is chosen by The Duchess, the mystical owner of the rink.
  • Starring alongside Danielle Jalade and Jermaine Harris are:
    • Omar Gooding (Family Time) as Cal Johnson
    • Golden Brooks (Girlfriends) as Deb Johnson
    • Daria Johns (Nappily Ever After) as Simone