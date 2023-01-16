Stars of Upcoming Disney Channel Series “Saturdays” Highlight Charitable Acts of Others in “Community Cares”

Disney Channel has shared a new video in which two of the stars of the upcoming series Saturdays highlight the charitable acts of two amazing people.

Community Cares features Danielle Jalade and Jermaine Harris, stars of the upcoming new series Saturdays .

. Acting as hosts they sit down with two people who have worked to better their respective communities.

Their first guest is Sriya Chippalthurty who serves as a teen advisor for an organization called Girl Up

The second guest is Alina Randhawa who founded a student-run initiative to help low income families pay for their children’s medical bills.

You can watch the new video below:

About Saturdays: