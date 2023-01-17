Hulu Sets Second Season for “Letterkenny” Spinoff “Shoresy”

Hulu has announced that a six-episode second season of the Letterkenny spinoff series Shoresy will be coming to the streamer, according to Variety.

The first season of Shoresy debuted on Hulu in May 2022.

debuted on Hulu in May 2022. The series follows the foul-mouthed fan favorite Shoresy (Jared Keeso) who moved to Sudbury, Northern Ontario, to help the struggling ice hockey team entitled the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. The triple-A-level ice hockey team is continuing its quest to never lose again.

The cast for the upcoming second season will include: Keeso (Shoresy) Tasya Teles (Nat) Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Sanguinet) Blair Lamora (Ziigwan) Keilani Rose (Miigwan) Jonathan-Ismael Diaby (Dolo) Terry Ryan (Hitch) Ryan McDonell (Michaels) Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ, also seen in Letterkenny ) Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen (Goody) Jon “Nasty” Mirasty (Jim) Brandon Nolan (Jim) Jordan Nolan (Jim) Keegan Long (Liam) Bourke Cazabon (Cory)

Keeso also serves as the executive producer, creator, writer and star of the series.

Jacob Tierney also serves s an executive producer and director. Kaniehtiio Horn is a producer.

New Metric Media produces the series in association with Play Fun Games. Bell Media developed “Shoresey” for Crave.

Production on the show’s second season is set to begin in Canada in the spring.