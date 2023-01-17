Hulu Sets Second Season for “Letterkenny” Spinoff “Shoresy”

Hulu has announced that a six-episode second season of the Letterkenny spinoff series Shoresy will be coming to the streamer, according to Variety.

  • The first season of Shoresy debuted on Hulu in May 2022.
  • The series follows the foul-mouthed fan favorite Shoresy (Jared Keeso) who moved to Sudbury, Northern Ontario, to help the struggling ice hockey team entitled the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. The triple-A-level ice hockey team is continuing its quest to never lose again.
  • The cast for the upcoming second season will include:
    • Keeso (Shoresy)
    • Tasya Teles (Nat)
    • Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Sanguinet)
    • Blair Lamora (Ziigwan)
    • Keilani Rose (Miigwan)
    • Jonathan-Ismael Diaby (Dolo)
    • Terry Ryan (Hitch)
    • Ryan McDonell (Michaels)
    • Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ, also seen in Letterkenny)
    • Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen (Goody)
    • Jon “Nasty” Mirasty (Jim)
    • Brandon Nolan (Jim)
    • Jordan Nolan (Jim)
    • Keegan Long (Liam)
    • Bourke Cazabon (Cory)
  • Keeso also serves as the executive producer, creator, writer and star of the series.
  • Jacob Tierney also serves s an executive producer and director. Kaniehtiio Horn is a producer.
  • New Metric Media produces the series in association with Play Fun Games. Bell Media developed “Shoresey” for Crave.
  • Production on the show’s second season is set to begin in Canada in the spring.