New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Posters Released for IMAX, RealD 3D and More

New posters have been released for the upcoming release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in formats like IMAX, RealD 3D and more.

Kang looms behind Ant-Man, the Wasp, Hank Pym, Jan van Dyne and Cassie Lang in the RealD 3D poster.

Bill Murray’s Lord Krylar makes an appearance in the new IMAX poster for the upcoming film.

What appears to be Kang’s city (perhaps Chronopolis) is present on the ScreenX poster.

The Dolby poster gives us a look at Kang in his time chair and full armor.

Cassie joins the action in the 4DX poster, donning what appears to be her Stinger suit.

And finally, the Fandango poster simply features a more artistic design for the two titular characters.

