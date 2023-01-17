New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Posters Released for IMAX, RealD 3D and More

New posters have been released for the upcoming release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in formats like IMAX, RealD 3D and more.
- Kang looms behind Ant-Man, the Wasp, Hank Pym, Jan van Dyne and Cassie Lang in the RealD 3D poster.
- Bill Murray’s Lord Krylar makes an appearance in the new IMAX poster for the upcoming film.
- What appears to be Kang’s city (perhaps Chronopolis) is present on the ScreenX poster.
- The Dolby poster gives us a look at Kang in his time chair and full armor.
- Cassie joins the action in the 4DX poster, donning what appears to be her Stinger suit.
- And finally, the Fandango poster simply features a more artistic design for the two titular characters.
- You can get your tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in your preferred format now.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.