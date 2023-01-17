New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Posters Released for IMAX, RealD 3D and More

New posters have been released for the upcoming release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in formats like IMAX, RealD 3D and more.

  • Kang looms behind Ant-Man, the Wasp, Hank Pym, Jan van Dyne and Cassie Lang in the RealD 3D poster.

  • Bill Murray’s Lord Krylar makes an appearance in the new IMAX poster for the upcoming film.

  • What appears to be Kang’s city (perhaps Chronopolis) is present on the ScreenX poster.

  • The Dolby poster gives us a look at Kang in his time chair and full armor.

  • Cassie joins the action in the 4DX poster, donning what appears to be her Stinger suit.

  • And finally, the Fandango poster simply features a more artistic design for the two titular characters.
  • You can get your tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in your preferred format now.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.