Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Mickey and Minnie FiGPiN, WDW50 and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the third week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the lineup includes Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse FiGPiNs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

The latest arrivals to our favorite online store celebrate Disney100, WDW50 (in its grand finale) and some classic characters too.

The stars of today’s drop are the Disney100 Mickey and Minnie FiGPiN designs which showcase the iconic mice looking spiffy in their platinum celebration outfits.

Guests will also love the WDW50 offerings featuring Mickey and Minnie are together surrounded by icons of the all four parks; and Mickey, Donald and Goofy sporting retro looks from the Disney Vault Collection.

Along with the anniversary styles there’s a pin trading starter set featuring Winnie the Pooh, a Star Wars blind box collection and even a Figment design.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

The Disney100 FiGPiN designs are limited to two (2) of each per customer.

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

It’s a new week and that means new pins on shopDisney! If they haven’t already, now’s a great time for fans to start their Disney100 pin collection with two Limited Release FiGPiN offerings or complete their WDW50 lineup with a parks-inspired design or vintage Mickey and friends.

Disney100

Each FiGPiN comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case. They feature a unique ID code on the back with information about edition run, artist bio, rarity scale and more.

Walt Disney World and WDW 50

Additional Releases

