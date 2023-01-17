Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Mickey and Minnie FiGPiN, WDW50 and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the third week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the lineup includes Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse FiGPiNs.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- The latest arrivals to our favorite online store celebrate Disney100, WDW50 (in its grand finale) and some classic characters too.
- The stars of today’s drop are the Disney100 Mickey and Minnie FiGPiN designs which showcase the iconic mice looking spiffy in their platinum celebration outfits.
- Guests will also love the WDW50 offerings featuring Mickey and Minnie are together surrounded by icons of the all four parks; and Mickey, Donald and Goofy sporting retro looks from the Disney Vault Collection.
- Along with the anniversary styles there’s a pin trading starter set featuring Winnie the Pooh, a Star Wars blind box collection and even a Figment design.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99 – $24.99.
- The Disney100 FiGPiN designs are limited to two (2) of each per customer.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
It’s a new week and that means new pins on shopDisney! If they haven’t already, now’s a great time for fans to start their Disney100 pin collection with two Limited Release FiGPiN offerings or complete their WDW50 lineup with a parks-inspired design or vintage Mickey and friends.
Disney100
Each FiGPiN comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case. They feature a unique ID code on the back with information about edition run, artist bio, rarity scale and more.
Walt Disney World and WDW 50
Additional Releases
