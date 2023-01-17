Style On Parade With Edna Mode on Pixar Day at Sea

One of the new adventures aboard Disney Cruise Line is Pixar Day at Sea on the Disney Fantasy. Many travelers like to bring costumes and dress the part.
What's Happening:
- Guests put their best super/Pixar fashions on display for the ultimate critic of costumes Edna Mode during the Pixar Day at Sea aboard the Disney Fantasy.
- You can see the video below.
About Pixar Day at Sea: (According to the Disney Cruise Line website)
- Sail away on a brand-new Pixar adventure, where you’re invited to sing, dance, play and swim with your favorite toys, supers, monsters and more.
- Pixar Day at Sea combines the power of friendship with the magic of Disney for an incredible day of rootin’ tootin’, one-of-a-kind surprises for kids of all ages—available on select 7-night Caribbean sailings out of Port Canaveral from January 2023 through early-March 2023.
